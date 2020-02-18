Star Wars: The Skywalker Ascent details a deleted scene

Share it:

an excerpt from the novelization of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker He has been released and presents an expansion of the initial scene of Episode IX.

StarWars.com has shared this exclusive preview of the novel it presents a scene that did not reach theaters, in which Kylo Ren finds a strange creature protecting the Sith Pathfinder, giving a greater context to Ren's attack on the Alazmec.

According to the book: "A giant emerged, a creature without hair shining with moisture, pieces of debris from the lake clung to his pale skin. His eyes were closed tightly, but he could still see somehow, because covered over his huge a bald head and on the shoulder was a second creature with long spider legs. symbiosis. Kylo felt the giant's pain, as if he were a spider slave clinging to him. However, I couldn't survive alone either. "

It is understood by the extract that "being a spider", formally known as The Eye of Webbish BogHe had been chosen by Darth Vader to protect the Pathfinder until someone "defeated" his protectors and, consequently, "earned" the device, which Ren finally got in his quest to find Exegol.

Official unused concept art for #TheRiseOfSkywalker showcase desasaplands for "The Oracle" alien and its baby's head! More leaked concept art here: https://t.co/Wzohk14uLO pic.twitter.com/1PuinzWciJ – Star Wars Direct (@StarWars_Direct) January 20, 2020

A creature similar to that described in the book appeared in the supposed conceptual art of The Ascent of Skywalker, although some identified the bald creature as Tor Valum, a 7,000-year-old alien.

Before the premiere of The Skywalker Rise, reports indicated that Episode IX was going to be the longest Star Wars movie in history with 155 minutes, but before the movie hit theaters, the new official 141-minute duration was announced, suggesting that enough material had been cut.

Shortly after, an anonymous Reddit user known as "egoshoppe" published a thread with a rather complex breakdown, detailing a series of alleged leaks of "someone who worked closely in the production of EADS," referring to a "JJ Cut" from Episode IX that reaches three hours.

Regardless of whether or not there is a JJ Cut, it is said that the novelization of The Rise of Skywalker, written by Rae Carson, includes "expanded scenes and content not seen in theaters, as well as some surprises, all extracted from deleted scenes. , material never seen before and contributions from the filmmakers ".