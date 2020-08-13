Star Wars, the saga itself makes fun of a famous phrase by Anakin

Share it:

Aah, the prequel trilogy! Whether you love it or hate it it is undeniable that part of the saga of Star Wars focused on the rise and fall of Anakin Skywalker is full of memorable moments, both in a positive and the other way.

Epic moments such as the duel on Mustafar, for example, are fiercely contrasted by sequences bordering on trash like the one, now very famous thanks to the infinity of memes that the internet has made of it, in which Anakin exposes all his I hate sand.

A scene that has made history in its own way and that, according to what we see in the latest issue of the Star Wars comic saga, the franchise itself has started to mock! In the comic in question we see Luke risking losing his skin after an aquatic chase on the planet Serelia; luckily R2-D2 takes care of rescuing his friend by dragging him to the shore, where we hear our Jedi utter the words: "Whoa. Dear old sand. Did I ever tell you how much you love sand? "

The differences between father and son, in short, can also be seen in the little things! The comics, meanwhile, have finally explained to us how Luke learned of Order 66; also in the paper saga we have seen Darth Vader return to Naboo in search of clues about Padmé's death.