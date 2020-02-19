 Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker will arrive in domestic format in March to the United States and in April to Spain

Share it:

Walt Disney, both its American and Spanish division, has officially announced the release in domestic format of the film "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", the recent Star Wars installment that also closes the Skywalker storyline that began almost 43 years ago. The film will be released a month apart in Spain compared to its release in the United States, both in physical and digital format.

While The United States will arrive on March 17 in digital and March 31 on Blu-Ray, to Spain will arrive on April 9 in digital format and April 22 on Blu-ray and DVD.

Among the extras, there will be more than two hours of additional content that will be, as usual, the same for the United States and for Spain The additional material includes a documentary film about the making of the film, which discovers unpublished images of the cast and the filmmakers behind the cameras. In addition, the material manages to transport the public to the scenes of the movie in the desert of Pasaana, among which is the exciting chase in speeder and the ship in which Rey discovers family secrets, among many other extra content.

The extras are immersed in the scenes in the Pasaana desert, including the exciting chase in speeder and the ship in which Rey discovers family secrets and a small new droid called D-O. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to listen to Warwick Davis, who takes up his role as Wicket the Ewok, as well as the practical effects team that created a record of 584 creatures and androids for this film.

In addition to all this, a pack of the entire Skywalker saga is announced, that is, of the nine episodes (the three trilogies), in a single DVD and Blu-ray pack with extensive extra content for each installment of the saga.

Extra Blu-ray ™ and Steelbook content:

(Audio: English) (Subtitles: Spanish, Czech, Dutch, French, German, Greek, Italian, Polish, Portuguese, English coded for the deaf).

The legacy of Skywalker : history will live forever in this feature film that explores the realization of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

: history will live forever in this feature film that explores the realization of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Pasaana : The chase in speeder: explore the realization of the epic chase scene in the landspeeder and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen.

: The chase in speeder: explore the realization of the epic chase scene in the landspeeder and discover how this spectacular sequence was brought to the screen. Strangers in the desert : Look at the work that required the creation of the scenes in the Pasaana desert, from the enormous scale and complexity of the shots to their colorful details.

: Look at the work that required the creation of the scenes in the Pasaana desert, from the enormous scale and complexity of the shots to their colorful details. D-O: The key to the past : Explore the ship that connects Rey with the mystery of his missing parents and meet the most irresistible android in the galaxy.

: Explore the ship that connects Rey with the mystery of his missing parents and meet the most irresistible android in the galaxy. Warwick and son : Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, puts on the ewok suit once again; this time accompanied by his son Harrison.

: Warwick Davis, who played Wicket in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, puts on the ewok suit once again; this time accompanied by his son Harrison. Cast of creatures: The team responsible for the memorable creatures of the film reveals the art of puppets, makeup, prostheses and digital magic that come alive in the film.

Exclusive content of the digital purchase format *:

The end of the teacher: a report on John Williams.

The end of the saga: The cast of Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker tells us how they lived to participate in the biggest box office success of the year.

* The availability of extra content varies depending on the digital distributor

Along with this comes a promo including the highlights of the movie: