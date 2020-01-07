 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker used footage of The Return of the Jedi for a scene

Share it:

For Leia's return in "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" we already know that atial of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens", which was recorded but not used for the final result. In the past they have explained that all the material of this Episode IX corresponded to real scenes of Carrie Fisher – they even revealed that there is still footage left unused – completely ignoring the use of the CGI. However, those who have seen the film know that there is a particular scene that could not be recreated with moments of ‘The Force Awakens’.

The scene in question is that (SPOILER: select the text to see it) Flashback in which Luke and Leia face the saber in training. During the battle scenes the faces of both are covered, but there is a specific moment in which they reveal their face, and we see there some young Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher(FIN SPOILER). At that time one could think that it was a digitally recreated face – similar to what was done in the final scene of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story"-, but screenwriter Chris Terrio has confirmed that it is about footage from Episode VI, "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi". He also explains that they planned to use Carrie audio from the original trilogy, but preferred not to use it to stay true to the actress's performance, who in this new trilogy was a woman with more experience.

We also had access to the original trilogy diaries, and in Luke and Leia's flashback, that image of Carrie comes from ‘Return of the Jedi’. So we had access to everything in the file, which turned out to be super useful. So, yes, the original trilogy was on our table for flashback and audio. That said, Leia was a very different person in the new trilogy, and I'm not sure we could use any audio from the original trilogy. His voice had changed, and obviously, he was older, wiser and had a different quality than his performance. Therefore, I am not sure we would have ended up using any audio from the original trilogy, and we tried to stay true to Carrie's intentions as much as we could.

The director J.J. Abrams was always honoring the memory of Carrie Fisher, so they refused from the outset to rebuild her face by CGI and always use real images of the actress.

