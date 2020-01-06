 Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker took advantage of the gifts left by The Last Jedi

Share it:

At first glance it gives the impression that "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" undo all aspects raised by the previous tape, "The Last Jedi" directed by Rian Johnson, especially since it caused some division among a part of the fans.

However, aware of this controversy, Chris Terrio, screenwriter of this latest installment, has been extended in his interview for Indiewire (which we have already collected here and here) to ensure that Rian Johnson's delivery is full of “gifts” and plots that have taken advantage of to conclude the Skywalker saga In this final delivery.

The clearest example he shares is that of Poe, whose bow on Rian Johnson's tape consisted of learning to be a leader like Leia is. This is seen in the scene after Leia's death in which Poe stays with her alone and confesses ‘I don't know if I can be what you were’ but it must be done with the responsibility of directing the last steps of the Resistance.

Poe's act of faith, attacking Exegol hoping that the galaxy will support them, It is perhaps the most strategic decision he has made as a military leader. I think it's thanks to Leia's example that says ‘Good people will fight if we guide them’ and at the end of the speech he declares ‘By Leia’ and Finn finishes off with ‘Leia never gave up. Us neither'.

Another example they recovered was the connection with the Force that Rey and Kylo Ren share, which allows them to communicate even over great distances and even combat. For Terrio, in "The Last Jedi" We see this personal relationship, this spiritual connection, which makes it appear that they are one person. In that movie it was said that his connection was due to Supreme Leader Snoke, but Terrio wanted to give a twist to that notion so that it was something more personal between them:

What we wanted to say is that there is something deeper and let the viewer interpret when this couple joined the Force, if they were really two or one, or if it was a mistake that Palpatine made by putting them together and creating this bond. Be that as it may, their relationship is extremely interesting and complicated, and that is something that J.J. (Abrams) and I love about "The Last Jedi" that we inherited and what we could build on.

Another thing that the previous movie established is the fact that its connection with the Force allows them to pass objects from one place to another, like when Ahch-To's raindrops land on Kylo Ren's face or, already in the ninth episode, when Ben Solo picks up Rey's saber at the end of the movie. Terrio wanted to play with that concept to make it clear that instead of being bound by the Dark Side, in the end they join in the Light.

That is what Palpatine could not foresee, that they would gather in the Light and that the galaxy would not be afraid to follow King to the heart of darkness. We were dying to do that moment in which the lightsaber passes from one hand to another first because it was very important for us that Ben Solo wielded a Skywalker saber and second, that this connection that the two have is what will save To the galaxy

He has finally made reference to the criticisms made to his film about the apparent obviousness that he rejects the premise of "The Last Jedi", that blurred the line between good and evil and posed a future of the Force more democratized, without being at odds with lineages, and has ensured that All the decisions made (Rey's past, Palpatine's return, Luke's mea culpa …) were the paths to follow in an organic way.

They came from the characters. It is easy that, if you think in a meta-textual sense, you get lost in the rabbit hole and do not know what story you want to tell. For example, Luke preventing Rey from destroying the lightsaber could be understood as a kind of rejection of "The Last Jedi" But is not the case. For us, that moment represents Luke having learned something and Rey having grown up, and he won't let her comment on the same mistake. It was a character-centered moment because at the end of"The Last Jedi"Luke's actions speak for themselves: he decides to project himself and sacrifice himself to save the Resistance. That is the Ghost of the Force with which Rey meets. As a good father says ‘Learn from my mistakes, I will not let you destroy my inheritance’.

