Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker spends $ 1 billion at the box office

Another film has gotten into the list of billionaires and they are already 46 in the history of cinema. Obviously it's about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, another of the Disney productions that this year have managed to overcome the 1,000 million barrier at the global box office.

With a total of 481 million in the United States and 519 in the rest of the world, the film directed by J.J. Abrams has been able to overcome the number that some doubted after the harsh criticism to which it has been subjected since its premiere. The figures were collected as of Tuesday, January 14.

Episode IX premiered on December 20, 2019 and it has taken the last film of the Skywalker Saga a total of 28 days to reach this collection that so many other Disney films have achieved this year. As a reference, The Force Awakens needed 12 days and the last Jedi a total of 19 days.

The financier is another field in which this third installment of the third trilogy of the saga has failed to live up to the films that came before. At least the general perception is that Abrams has failed to close the story satisfactorily, although the defenders of the film are also counted by hundreds.

In total Disney has raised $ 11,120 million from its multiple releases in 2019. Thinking about what they will have amassed by counting all their other businesses and the merchandising of their many licenses is certainly to get dizzy.

Recently we discovered that Episode IX could have been dramatically different if Colin Trevorrow had kept his directorial position, because in his supposed leaked script, very different events are narrated from those seen in the movie we have in theaters.