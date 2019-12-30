         'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Screenwriter Chris Terrio justifies the "disappearance" of Rose Tico

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There have been many fights and discussions generated regarding 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', but one of the hottest of all is the bestial reduction of the character of Rose Tico, especially after the ordeal to which actress Kelly Marie Tran was subjected by hordes of, well, hordes. Chris Terrio, screenwriter of the function (to say something), is explained.

The screenwriter explains

Rose, who was a secondary character with weight in the previous Rian Johnson movie, appears on the screen in the last Abrams movie for one minute and 16 seconds. Some fans have even pointed out that Rose Tico's sister has more screen time in 'The Last Jedi': her character appears on the opening scene and is murdered, and has more screen time than Rose here.

"Well, first of all say that J.J. and we adore Kelly Marie Tran," Terrio told the Daily Awards, explaining how the amount of time on the screen given to the actress was reduced because her character had to share scenes with the late Carrie Fisher.

“One of the reasons why Rose has fewer scenes than we would like has to do with the difficulty of using Carrie Fisher's images the way we wanted. We wanted Rose to be the anchor at the rebel base where she was with Leia. We think that we couldn't leave Leia at the base without any of the characters that we like the most, so Leia and Rose are working together. As the process evolved, some scenes we had written with Rose and Leia turned out not to fit the photorealistic treatment we had. Unfortunately, those scenes were left out of the movie, ”says Terrio.

“The last thing we were doing is trying to leave Rose deliberately. We love the character, and we adore Kelly, so much that we left her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia. ”