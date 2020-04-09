 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Screenwriter Acknowledges He Didn't Want To Close The Saga

Share it:

These days there are new statements about the Star Wars universe, with some topics as controversial as the words of the editors of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" that they do not leave in a very good place the work of Rian Johnson in episode VIII, blaming the lack of cohesion in this sequel trilogy. Now we get other statements, this time the writer's Chris Terrio but his words are more in the franchise love line.

In the documentary included among the extras of the film's domestic launch, Terrio, one of the film's writers, acknowledges that he was distressed by the idea of ​​being one of those in charge of concluding the series, detailing that Those emotional struggles resulted in difficulties in telling stories.

J.J. (Abrams) and I were having a lot of trouble with the end of the movie during one point in the process, and (production designer) Rick Carter told us: ‘I think it's because you two don't want Star Wars to end. You don't want the Skywalker saga to end, so you don't want to write it. ’. And I think there was a lot of truth to that.

It is true that in the documentary he says it with a certain joking tone, but it is not the first time that Terrio comments on the difficult process of writing the film, like a few weeks ago, when he recognized that it was a film that had gone through a multitude of rewrites. .

