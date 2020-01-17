'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Meet Babu Frik

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' was one of the most anticipated films of the past year and, although it divided the fans, almost at the level of 'The Last Jedi', it has just passed the billions mark at the box office , demonstrating that the saga is still more alive than ever. This new installment showed us many new characters like Jannah, Zorii Bliss … or Babu Frik. This last character has been the most celebrated and beloved of 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' and Disney has decided to share its presentation scene.

Who is Babu Frik?

Babu Frik is an Anzellan and is an expert in reprogramming droids of any type. Living in Kijimi (although it is not known if he was born on that planet), he was part of the group of mercernaries and bounty hunters he led Zorii Bliss and had Poe Dameron among its members, and were engaged in spice trafficking.

During the events of 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker', Babu Frik is responsible for reprogramming C-3PO so that he can translate some Sith runes and that King and company can find the whereabouts of Emperor Palpatine. Subsequently, the First Order destroys Kijimi, but both Zorii and Babu Frik manage to flee and help the Resistance defeat the First Order and the Sith Starfleet of Emperor Palpatine in the battle of Exegol.

Disney

After the character, we find the voice of Shirley Henderson, known for having played Myrtle La Llorona in the Harry Potter saga.