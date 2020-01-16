'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': leaked the original script?

Share it:

Kathleen Kennedy, since Disney bought Lucasfilm, committed to one thing: give a new image to Star Wars and try to give opportunities to young directors, with new visions, to work in the saga that has meant so much for all of us. J.J. Abrams opened the ban, but then he signed Rian Johnson, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, Gareth Evans … but none ended up working. Lord and Miller were fired due to creative differences; Evans suffered reshoots of his film; Rian Johnson directed the most controversial episode of the saga …

So when the time came to get to work seriously in 'Episode IX', with Director Colin Trevorrow, Kathleen Kennedy did not see clearly the line to follow, especially due to the rejection of 'The Last Jedi', and also the bad reception of the last Trevorrow movie, 'The Book of Henry'. So Trevorrow was fired and he re-signed Abrams to close the new trilogy. But did Trevorrow finish the script? What would his Star Wars have been like? The answer is yes: he finished several drafts. The script was called 'Duel of Fates' (name of the mythical composition of John Williams for the duel between Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon and Darth Maul) and this was the text with which he was going to open the film:

The iron fist of the FIRST ORDER has extended to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Only a few scattered planets remain unoccupied. Traitorous acts are punishable by death. Determined to quell growing discomfort, Supreme Leader KYLO REN has silenced all communication between neighboring systems. Directed by GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, the Resistance has planned a secret mission to avoid annihilation and forge a path to freedom.

The youtuber The Burnett Work claims to be in possession of one of the first drafts of the movie script and these are the keys: