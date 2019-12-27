Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker Lando Calrissian Daughter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Let's clarify before we start talking about Lando Calrissian: If you have not yet gone to the cinema to see the new movie of 'Star Wars' do not continue reading, it is not understood what we are talking about.

Well, now that you're warning, keep reading at your own risk. The new LucasFilm universe tape has presented us with real nostalgic delight. Cameos of all those key characters who have gone through the eight previous tapes from 'Star Wars' have had their moment of glory in 'The Rise of Skywalker'. The voices of the Jedi, the final farewell of the great Leia Organa, the return of Emperor Palpatine, and of course, the cameo of Lando Calrissian.

Precisely the appearance of this great character served to open the door to a new story, as there are many who already rumored that They have introduced us to the smuggler's daughter. We talk about Jannah (played by Naomi Ackie), who in 'The Ascent of Skywalker' tells Lando that he has no idea where it comes from, to which the veteran warrior responds "will have to find out." Although at first glance it does not seem like a very revealing conversation, the chemistry created in the environment suggests the existence of some kind of connection between both characters. Well, as you have analyzed the medium Entertainment Weekly, in the book Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – The Visual Dictionary there is an intrahistory of the most interesting and that could give us more clues about this connection.

Disney

The book in question says: "When peace reigned, (Lando) tried to start a family, but tragedy struck him and His little daughter disappeared. Only later would it be revealed that those who were behind this abduction was The First Order, who was building his army and specifically attacked the former leadership of the Alliance. "

Is this passage the final revelation we needed to confirm that Jadda is Lando's daughter?