Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker is already the worst rated movie in the franchise

January 21, 2020
Rotten Tomatoes aggregator ready Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as the worst rated movie in the main saga. Being even below Star Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The operation of the aggregator consists in compiling the assessments of critics from all over the world separating the qualifications in recommended or not recommended. The film currently has 52% positive reviews, which puts it below 53% of The Phantom Menace.

This does not necessarily mean that the film is the worst ever made in the Star Wars universe from an objective point, but it certainly reflects the widespread discontent that has been seen by audiences and critics since the premiere of JJ's work Abrams

Despite this failure when it comes to content as many Star Wars followers as possible, the premiere has not had too much trouble getting over $ 1 billion in revenue at the international box office. This figure was reached by the film last week.

What might surprise a little more is that Episode IX is quite below Han Solo: A Star Wars story, a film that once received harsh criticism and is even believed to have forced the movie to cancel Ben Kenobi: A Star Wars story, which is currently being developed as a series for Disney + with Ewan McGregor as the protagonist. Han Solo's film has 70% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. You can check all the license scores here.

In fact at the time The last Jedi aroused numerous protests from the most veteran of the franchise and still has a 90% positive rating by specialized critics. It will depend on the time to put this premiere in its place.

