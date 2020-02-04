Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hides a nod to George Lucas

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It was very well hidden. So hidden, it is normal that nobody noticed, since it does not show the face at any time. However, we can attest that George Lucas is present in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Nothing more and nothing less than through his voice and a small egg-shaped Easter egg that will delight the director's fans. Although it is so subtle, it was easy to overlook it …

The discovery, which has been shared by ABC News, confirms that George Lucas has a vocal cameo in the film. Although it is also true that sound desasaplanders David Acord and Matthew Wood have not confirmed whether it really corresponds to the director or not. They have simply ensured that there is a "special shout" in the film.

In any case, this would not be the first time it happens, since it can also be heard in Rogue One and in The Last Jedi. In any case, it will not be until The Ascent of Skywalker arrives in Blu-ray (and digital) format, that a more thorough analysis of the voice can be made to confirm it fully.

On the other hand, this phenomenon is known in the Star Wars universe as "The George", because of the mysticism caused by the fact that people know it is him without really confirming. And seeing what has happened with the latest films, it would not be surprising if the phenomenon continues in the next. In some ways, it is the way that the current creators have to pay tribute to the one who really gave everything for a saga known today worldwide.

What do you think? Do you think that is really the voice of George Lucas? Have you been able to determine in which scene it appears? Theoretically it is at some point in the epic Battle of Exegol.

Sources: ScreenRant / GMA