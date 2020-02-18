         'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': Harrison Ford explains his cameo and doesn't know what a "ghost of the Force" is (he doesn't care)

Share it:

Harrison Ford Keep talking. He has a new movie about to hit theaters, 'In the Wild', and in the interviews they keep throwing questions about the popular franchises in which he still participates. He recently talked about the filming of 'Indiana Jones 5' and has now referred to his scene in 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'.

A cameo that, despite being kept secret until the day of the premiere, was not a surprise since the film was conceived as a great conclusion for the nine episodes of the saga and the presence of Han Solo I was almost assured. Even so, the way in which the character returns has not finished convincing and Ford is not clear either.

He was only killed in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' at the hands of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and although they could have recovered him with some flashback, the character simply appears in front of his son in an expected reunion. Dead Jedi may return as "ghosts of force" but Han Solo does not have that power and is justified by saying that it is product of Kylo's imagination. This is what Ford has to say about it:

"When JJ (Abrams) asked me to do it, I said: 'Are you kidding? I'm dead!'. He replied: 'More or less dead. You can do this.' He had not written anything at that time, but he said: "It's going to be great." So I said, "Ok." If JJ asks you to do something, you probably will. He's a very persuasive guy.

(My return) was a useful addition to the story and continue the development of Adam Driver's character. And the opportunity to make another scene with Adam was great. "

Although it is clarified that Han Solo returns only in the head of Kylo Ren, there are fans who believe that it was actually another "ghost of force", like the Jedi Knights. When they ask Harrison Ford the question, his answer is blunt: