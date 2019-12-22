 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker gets 175 million dollars in the United States

Share it:

The movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" It is only a few hours away from finishing his first weekend in theaters, and obviously it has become the number one film worldwide and that it has a box office – even provisional data— in the United States of 176 million dollars, below the latest highest estimates that even spoke of 190 million, but above the conservative estimate of 160 million from Disney,

These data make us talk about third best release data for a month of December in history, and also the third best data of 2019. It would also be about 12th largest premiere weekend in history at the level of the United States.

In comparison to the previous deliveries, it is situated, as we already saw coming, below ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi’, but it should also be noted that these were released at the time in November. To compare with the latest releases of the Star Wars saga:

‘The Force Awakens’: 247 million dollars

‘The last Jedi’: 220 million dollars

‘Rogue One’: 155 million dollars

‘Han Solo’: 84 million dollars

his worldwide box office stands at 374 million dollars, causing it to become number one worldwide.

