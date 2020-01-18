         'Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker' exceeds $ 1 billion at the box office: the slowest of the new trilogy to achieve the goal

Share it:

He has already achieved it. 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' ('Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker') has exceeded 1 billion dollars at the box office, becoming the 46th film in all history that reaches that spectacular goal.

In that group of blockbusters there are already five installments of the franchise, including the three episodes of the new trilogy. When comparing the data we discover that 'The rise of Skywalker' has been the slowest of the three to raise $ 1,000M; it has taken 28 days, while 'The Last Jedi' ('Star Wars: The Last Jedi') did it in 19 and 'The Force Awakens' ('Star Wars: The Force Awakens') only in 12.

It was not a surprise that episode IX needed more time to reach the goal since it also started slower: it made the worst premiere of the third trilogy. Although it may sound disappointing by the end of the Skywalker saga, the truth is that the film directed by J.J. Abrams It is a commercial success that currently amounts to 485.6 million dollars in the United States and 519.7 in the rest of the world (1,005 million in total, today).

Seven of the nine premieres of 2019 that raised 1,000 million are from Disney

And of course it is a triumph for Disney. The mouse company, which broke its collection record last year, released seven films in 2019 that harvested more than 1,000 million at the box office, a figure that had not achieved any study before. Disney itself has the second best brand: four premieres in 2016 above $ 1,000M.

