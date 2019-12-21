Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker debuts in China with the worst collection of the new trilogy

Share it:

Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker has been in theaters for two days now. The closing of the saga directed again by J.J. Abrams He has aroused all kinds of criticism and is receiving very low ratings from viewers.

In China, one of the biggest movie markets, the results are quite disappointing. According to the sales of its preview night, the final chapter of the saga could be crowned as the one that collects the least in China.

THR declares that The rise of Skywalker He earned only $ 1.6 million in his debut, which put him in fourth place. The forecasts place this episode IX, if the numbers continue like this, with revenues of 17.8 million dollars in the first weekend of release. This would place her behind The Last Jedi with 42.5 million and The Force Awakens with 124 million.

The saga never finished triumphing in the Chinese market. In fact, the original trilogy was never released in 1977, making it difficult for the public to feel that call to nostalgia for the Star Wars franchise.

On the other hand, in the United States, the film is having better acceptance, but it is still below the two previous episodes, since The rise of Skywalker goes by 40 million dollars, The Force Awakens earned 57 million and the last Jedi 45 million.

