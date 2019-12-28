 Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker could raise 75-90 million in its second weekend

Share it:

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" It is becoming one of the most controversial Star Wars movies, but interestingly, the box office is not suffering a fall in line, and is even having a better pace than that of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", although the latter had a higher collection on premiere weekend.

This past Thursday 26, the so-called Boxing Day, ‘The rise of Skywalker’ raised another 54.9 million dollars worldwide, raising the figure to 572 million dollars. At the domestic level, there were 30.5 million, placing the box office in the United States at 289.79 million.

The forecasts for the second weekend They stand at about 75-90 million domestic dollars, that is, a fall that would be around 50-57%, lower in principle than the one suffered ‘The last Jedi’ in his second weekend (67.5%), although above the one he suffered ‘The Force Awakens’ (39.8%). It is believed that the film could exceed the 700-800 million mark worldwide next week, and transfer the billion dollars in the first week of January. Mainly thanks to the fact that there is no major competition in billboards these days.

Although "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ” did not exceed or match the figures of the premiere weekend "Star Wars: The Last Jedi", (177.38 vs. 220 million), this film is very even. ANDThis Sunday the film will be 10 days in theaters and it is believed that by then the domestic box office will be around 371.1-380.9 million dollars (according to the estimate we take), so it would be above 368 , 1 million he made ‘The last Jedi’ in his first ten days in the United States. This is because ‘The last Jedi’ deflated much more day after day than the fall that is taking ‘The rise of Skywalker’.

Via information | Deadline | BoxOfficePro