Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker could raise 400 million euros at the premiere

As we have seen today, the criticisms of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker They are being disparate. But, most likely, quite low compared to what some expected. What is clear is that, according to experts, all that will not affect the premiere in this case. In fact, the forecasts speak of an opening with more than 400 million euros of collection.

Obviously, it is a figure that moves away from what Avengers: Endgame got, but that could be very much in line with the latest films in the Star Wars saga. According to Deadline, the collection would be 400 million euros. That is, very similar to the one that Star Wars: The Last Jedi got, but also below The Force Awakens, which raised 475 million in its premiere.

As for the data of Episode IX, Deadline points out that, practically half of the collection would be in the United States, with a total of 180 million. Something logical, on the other hand, taking into account that this amount would include the collection of the presale of tickets.

From there, beyond the premiere, it will be necessary to see what the tour of the movie at the box office is. At the moment, Deadline ensures that the first reactions are good and, therefore, will increase ticket sales. They also point out that criticism could be the key for the undecided to finally make a decision.

On the other hand, the report also talks about the movie's forecasts in the Asian market. As you may know, Disney has made many efforts to generate excitement with the Star Wars saga in China. However, the forecasts speak of figures that do not reach 20 million in collection for the premiere. We will see what happens in our country.

And you? Are you going to theaters to watch the movie? Remember that you can also read the criticism of IGN Spain. Now available and highlighting that we are facing a very satisfactory end to the last trilogy.

Source: Deadline