 Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Conceptuals and Movie Images

January 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Recently we have been able to take a look at an alleged summary of the script that Colin Trevorrow did at the time for what was going to be his episode IX of Star Wars, before he was fired and J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio will arrive to work on "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker".

It has now been published on the Internet more than 100 conceptual arts that, although they show moments that did reach the final footage, there are others that could give truth to that first version of "Star Wars: Duel of the Fates". More specifically, we can see the Jedi Temple of Coruscant, a sign of the confrontation between Darth Vader and Kylo Ren or the final combat between King and Kylo in which Master Luke Skywalker was going to participate as a ghost.

We leave you with all the conceptual arts below preceded by images of the true film that, among other things, leave us our first official look (in the form of an image) to Emperor Palpatine, who has been kept secret throughout the entire promotional campaign

Accompanying them, we leave a small update of the box office. After its fifth week at the box office, the film will move from second to fifth place, behind “Bad Boys for Life”, "1917", "Dolittle" Y “Jumanji: The Next Level”. In Forbes they emphasize that this is not something typical in the galactic franchise and that “The rise of Skywalker” is experiencing a particularly disappointing fall compared to the rest of the franchise, more taking into account its powerful 175 million premiere.

READ:   Joker, Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker already finalists in at least two Oscar categories

It is expected that, as happened last week, the fall is the worst in its fifth week compared to any other film in the franchise, reaching a total of 496 million domestically, below the 859 of "The Force Awakens" and of the 550 of "The Last Jedi". In consecuense, Disney will remove the film from 1200 American movie theaters.

We close with a glance at the cameo of singer Ed Sheeran in the film and some statements by Ian McDiarmid (Emperor Palpatine) wishing that George Lucas liked this ninth episode of his saga.

I'm sure he is glad the story continues. In a way he has forgotten her, but not in his head. I'm sure we'll talk about it someday but I hope you liked it because I think it's absolutely true to what he started.

Images of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"


Conceptual arts of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker"


