Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker: cast, synopsis, blu-ray …

Since George Lucas decided to sell ‘Star Wars’ in 2012 to Disney, the entertainment world changed. It seems exaggerated, but it is so. A franchise that was destined to the world of animation series gave a new blow and, thanks to J.J. Abrams and good work in the production of Kathleen Kennedy, was again the gigantic money machine that always was. ‘The Force Awakens’; ‘The Last Jedi’; the dozens of parallel projects like spin spin-offsRogue one' Y 'Han Solo’; the new trilogy directed by Rian johnson, out of the Skywalker plot; ; the series of Jon Favreau 'The Mandalorian', the recently confirmed series of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'; the prequel series of 'Rogue One' …

'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' It is the conclusion of the whole saga and here we tell you all the data of the film.

Disney

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Review

This is an excerpt from our review of 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker':

Time has proven to be a determining factor for Star wars, both for those who actively participate in the franchise and for those who live as spectators. Over time, the unexpected success of the seventies box office has proved an indispensable reference for countless filmmakers and artists of all drafts. The passing of the years made the general opinion about the prequels change in a few occasions, from the initial disappointment to the guilty pleasure, settling at the last minute in an unexpected:at least they were what George Lucas wanted"

'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' Synopsis

Many were the rumors that arose around the plot but, due to the breakup that supposed ‘The Last Jedi’ with the plot started in ‘The Force Awakens’, many questions had to be answered. The presence of Mara Jade, which was the right hand of Emperor Palpatine, was rumored (and ended up marrying Luke Skywalker); the Admiral Thrawn, although the rumor has been denied by one of the actors; even that we would see trips between timelines, something that is already a canon thanks to the animated series 'Star Wars Rebels'. But finally, none of that happened to be confirmed and the official synopsis is as follows:

"One year after the events of" The Last Jedi ", the Resistance remains will face the First Order once again, involving past and present conflicts. Meanwhile, the old conflict between the Jedi and the Sith will arrive to its climax, which will lead the Skywalker saga to a definitive end ".

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Cast

The cast of 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' is as follows:

Daisy ridley as king

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren

Disney

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron

Disney

John Boyega as Finn

Disney

Complete the cast: Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Keri Russell, Richard E. Grant, Naomi Ackie, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Kelly Marie Tran, Anthony Daniels, Oscar Isaac, Billie Lourd, Domnhall Gleeson, Lupita Nyong’o and Dominic Monaghan

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Director

After Colin Trevorrow and Kathleen Kennedy decided to separate their paths (rumors indicate that Trevorrow is not someone with whom it is easy to work), J.J. Abrams returned to the galactic universe to close what began in 2015 with ‘The Force Awakens 'and is the director of'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker', counting on Paul Inglis as artistic director, responsible for ‘Blade Runner 2049’,‘Prometheus’,‘Skyfall’Or‘Children of Men’.

Disney

J.J. Abrams has rewritten the script by Colin Trevorrow with Chris Terrio, author of ‘Argo’,‘Batman vs. Superman’Or‘League of Justice’.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Trailer

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Posters

'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' Blu-ray

The blu-ray of 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' Its launch date is March 31, 2020.

TargetDisney

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Comics and Books

Marvel and, in Spain, the publisher Planeta, have launched a series of comics and books based on the new Star Wars trilogy, and here we leave you the reading order.

Planet Darth Plagueis: Star Wars Legends

Comic planet Star Wars Loyalty (Episode IX comic): Heading for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (Star Wars: Marvel Compilations) Planet De Agostini Comics

Planet Star Wars The Reborn of the Resistance (novel Episode IX) (Star Wars: Novels) Planet De Agostini Comics

We also have the Star Wars Visual Guide: the rise of Skywalker.

DK Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' Box Office

Currently, the movie box office is from 1.028 million dollars, being the least box office of the new trilogy.

'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' Images

Disney

Disney

Disney

We also have the official logo and a handful of filmed filming images.

Disney



