General News

 Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker borders 725 million dollars

December 29, 2019
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

The movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" continues to lead the box office in its second weekend raising its total box office to 724.8 million dollars, according to estimates already handled. In detail, we can divide this figure into $ 361.79 million from the domestic box office and the other 363 million at the box office in other countries. Thus, in this weekend, the film has raised about 72 million dollars in the United States, a 59.4% drop Regarding the premiere weekend.

As we said days ago, the film is having a better pace than its predecessor and in fact it is only 7 million dollars below what ‘The last Jedi’ he had been in his second weekend in the United States (368.1 million), the result of the significant fall that he suffered from his second week (67.5%), largely due to the premiere also of "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle".

READ:   Tony Stark: Iron Man, no. 8

It is therefore believed that, although there was an important difference between the domestic box office on the premiere weekend between these two films (‘The last Jedi’ with 220 million; ‘The rise of Skywalker’ with 177.3 million), Episode IX can easily reach the 620.1 million that Episode VIII made in total in the United States.

Via information | Mojo Office Box



Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.