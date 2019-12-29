 Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker borders 725 million dollars

Share it:

The movie "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" continues to lead the box office in its second weekend raising its total box office to 724.8 million dollars, according to estimates already handled. In detail, we can divide this figure into $ 361.79 million from the domestic box office and the other 363 million at the box office in other countries. Thus, in this weekend, the film has raised about 72 million dollars in the United States, a 59.4% drop Regarding the premiere weekend.

As we said days ago, the film is having a better pace than its predecessor and in fact it is only 7 million dollars below what ‘The last Jedi’ he had been in his second weekend in the United States (368.1 million), the result of the significant fall that he suffered from his second week (67.5%), largely due to the premiere also of "Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle".

It is therefore believed that, although there was an important difference between the domestic box office on the premiere weekend between these two films (‘The last Jedi’ with 220 million; ‘The rise of Skywalker’ with 177.3 million), Episode IX can easily reach the 620.1 million that Episode VIII made in total in the United States.

@StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker is the # 1 movie 2 weeks in a row. Experience the end of the saga and see it now playing in theaters! Get tickets: https://t.co/EbJ0vDHKyt pic.twitter.com/7zRwZ19AFP – Star Wars (@starwars) December 29, 2019

Via information | Mojo Office Box