'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker': blu-ray

'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' is not only going to be the end of the new trilogy, but the complete Star Wars saga and, really, we were looking forward to this moment to get excited as few movies in the cinema get us excited . Star Wars is, without a doubt, a saga that has united all kinds of generations for decades. Since 1977, with the premiere of 'A New Hope', these films about the eternal struggle between Good and Evil laid the foundations for a new way of consuming cinema, creating the entire modern merchandising business that so many other sagas have followed afterwards. .

Although the domestic market does not have the same numbers as a few years ago, the blu-rays they are still selling at a good pace even today in 2020. And one of the most anticipated this year is, without a doubt, that of 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker'. Target, the famous supermarket brand in the United States, It usually takes special editions of many of its products, and Star Wars is not going to be an exception, since the blu-ray design of this latest film in the series has been leaked.

This edition will be released in 4K and will have exclusive content that can only be found in this edition of blu-ray. Although we must also add that we can find the entire saga in 4K at Disney +. Price is not yet known but release date: March 31, 2020. Will we see this edition in Spain?