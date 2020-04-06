'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' art concept

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the successes of the new Star Wars trilogy has been, without a doubt, the character of Kylo Ren. Yes, fearsome as a villain, but at the end of the day he was simply a young man who felt betrayed by his teacher and who finds himself in a continuous debate between what is right and what is wrong. We could already see in 'The Force Awakens' his admiration for Darth Vader (which is none other than his grandfather), to such an extent that he kept the original helmet of the Sith Lord in his personal chamber.

Kylo's helmet has always been a clear tribute to that of Darth Vader. Kylo wanted to follow in his grandfather's footsteps, and the best way was to honor him from his own dress clothes. In 'The Last Jedi', Kylo smashes his helmet in anger, in a moment of weakness where he is unsure whether he is a good or a bad person. But due to the events at the end of the film (duel with Luke included), Kylo decides to repair his helmet to return to being that villain that everyone fears.

Disney

The helmet is repaired and the pieces are joined with a kind of bright red glue, which highlights the scars on it. But it was not always like this. The artist behind the visual art for 'The Rise of Skywalker', Luke D. Fisher, he envisioned a much closer repair to the Sith Lord who was his grandfather, Anakin Skywalker.

In this initial design, you can see a much larger helmet, and with two faces, which could symbolize the dichotomy between being Kylo Ren or Darth Vader.