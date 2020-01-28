'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' and the Black Squad

Share it:

Last December 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker' premiered and in a little less than a month has managed to overcome the barrier of 1,000 million at the box office. The film had the titanic task not only to answer all the questions of this new trilogy, but to honor the entire Star Wars saga. There is nothing!

But the 2 hours and 22 minutes of footage have fallen short to tell everything I wanted to tell J.J. Abrams, something that has happened in the other two installments that have preceded 'Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker'. But let's not be alarmed, because thanks to the Star Wars Visual Guide: the rise of Skywalker, We have much more information than we expected.

DK Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary

In this guide we also find points that link the movies and the expanded universe. And thanks to the latter we have discovered one of the fundamental pieces to defeat the First Order: the Black Squad.

What is the Black Squad?

General Organa, that is, the one that was Princess Leia, created a special operations team during the cold war that took place between the First Order and the New Republic. This squad specialized in missions at the borders of neutral space to try to find evidence against the First Order. Although it was dismantled shortly after, Leia commissioned the remnants of the squad to find allies in the galaxy for the final battle at Exegol.

Thus, the Black Squad was a creation of that military Leia that was able to anticipate the war in order to triumph over evil.