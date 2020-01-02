         'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker': all scenes from Leia come from other films in the saga, including 'The Return of the Jedi'

Share it:

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' continues to make headlines several weeks after its premiere. One of the most striking aspects of the movie J.J. Abrams it was the appearance of Carrie fisher in it when the actress had died unexpectedly long before the shooting started.

Chris Terrio's confirmation

At the time he had promised not to recreate digitally by computer to Fisher and now the definitive confirmation has come that all his scenes in 'The Ascent of Skywalker' come from footage from other films in the saga, including 'The Return of the Jedi'. Has been Chris Terrio, one of the scriptwriters of Episode IX, who has revealed this detail in an interview with Hollywood Reporter:

Regarding audio, every word she says says in the movie has been said by Leia in Star Wars. I would have to talk to Skywalker Sound about exactly what parts were usable as they were and which ones had to be improvised with different sound tracks. We had everything Leia says at our disposal and of course every word he says on camera is really Carrie.

We also had access to dailies from the original trilogy and n the flashback with Luke and Leia, the image of Carrie comes from 'The Return of the Jedi'. We had access to everything in the archive, which proved to be very useful. So yes, the original trilogy was available for flashback and audio. That said, Leia was a very different person in the new trilogy and I'm not sure we would have used any type of audio from the original trilogy. His voice had changed and, obviously, he was older, wiser and with different features in his interpretation. I'm not sure I used any audio from the original trilogy, since we tried to be true to Carrie's interpretive intentions as much as we could.

So far there was the question of whether the flashbacks – eye to the spoiler – that showed Luke training Leia in the Jedi arts they had been digitally recreated or not, but it seems that it was finally not the case. Of course, I'm not the only one who is curious to see what the original scenes from which Carrie's footage was taken from.

Some, like the one above 'The Force Awakens', have already been identified, but in that case they certainly had much more material to choose from, while going back to 'The Return of the Jedi' sounds like homework Titanic The result personally did not excite me, and you?