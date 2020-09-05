Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren series has revealed details about Ben Solo’s past

Share it:

One of the new comic series dedicated to the expanded universe of Star Wars , The Rise of Kylo Ren, aims to explore the past of Ben Solo, son of Han and Princess Leia, and above all his passage to the dark side of the Force. In the fourth volume of the magazine, the authors revealed some very important events.

With the introduction of the character of Ren, an evil man able to use the Force for his own purposes, and leader of the Knights of Ren, he has been better defined what attracted Ben to the dark side, a young Padawan who had followed the teachings of his uncle Luke Skywalker.

According to the words used by Kylo Ren himself, Ren seems to be a real philosophy: “The Ren doesn’t stop to think about what is right or wrong, the Ren is just that. It lives, is consumed, and does not ask for forgiveness. It’s his nature. “ It is certainly a brutal line of thinking, but it helps to increase one’s power.

Unfortunately for Ren himself, these directives will backfire. In fact, in the fourth volume we see Ben, who is driven by a thirst for power, kills Ren himself. After facing some of his comrades under Ren’s orders, Ben, despite his inner conflict between the Light Side and the Dark Side, decides to attack Ren, striking with a powerful Lightning Bolt.

On the official website some didactic images regarding Ren’s lightsaber, which you can find in the post at the bottom of the page. Recall that Luke nearly died before the events of Episode VI, and that The High Republic showed us a Yoda who is 200 years younger.