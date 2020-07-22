Star Wars The Old Republic arrives on Steam: will the MMORPG be resurrected on PC?

Share it:

With a surprise move, the leaders of Electronic Arts announce the arrival of Star Wars The Old Republic on Steam. Will Valve's digital platform breathe new life into BioWare's free MMORPG?

Originally launched in December 2011 under the aegis of LucasArts, the online role-playing game by BioWare Austin has been able to overcome the problems that accompanied the initial marketing phase unscathed, going through several phases characterized by content additions and various optimizations.

Marrying the cause of Valve's digital store with the release of Star Wars the Old Republic on Steam, EA thus expects to bring back this iconic MMORPG set in the far distant galaxy of Star Wars. On the other hand, other titles have also benefited enormously from the entry into the Steam catalog as happened to Sea of ​​Thieves, the pirate sandbox of RARE and Microsoft that managed to overcome the threshold of 15 million players and to sell more than a million copies in the landing period only on the Valve shop.

In addition to the huge free offer of the basic version of Star Wars The Old Republic, new users who wish to become Jedi, Sith or bounty hunters they will have all the updates available and they have improved the title in these years and will be able to buy the five narrative expansions which further widen its playful perimeter.