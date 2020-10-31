Star Wars: The new novels of the saga will be published by Panini Comics

While we discover more details about Star Wars: The High Republic, here is an announcement that we are sure will make the numerous Star Wars fans happy, the next works dedicated to the saga of George Lucas will be published by Panini Comics.

The news was given during the Marvel conference of Lucca Changes, when it was announced that the editorial rights related to Star Wars had been handed over to Panini Comics. Among the first series that we will find on the shelves of our libraries and comic shops, there will certainly be The High Republic, a comic miniseries linked to Project Luminous, works set 200 years before the events of the first film of the saga in Star Wars, thus showing us an order of Jedi knights at the height of their power. We are also sure that other books and comics dedicated to the George Lucas universe and focused on characters seen in the various film trilogies will also be available.

In the coming months we will find out what the Panini Comics projects will be and the release date of future Star Wars novels, in the meantime here are the four protagonists of Star Wars: The High Republic, and if you are looking for other rumors about comics, the designs have been revealed of High Republic’s opponents, which will be published in America a January 2021.