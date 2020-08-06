Star Wars: the most recent issue mentions two moments from the prequel trilogy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The prequel episodes of the trilogy of Star Warsaccording to many, they would not live up to the very first works of the George Lucas saga. However, for better or for worse, these films have remained sculpted in the collective imagination, especially of younger fans.

In the most recent issue of the Star Wars comic series, published by Marvel Comics, it is possible to see a quote in The Phantom Menace. We remember the race of the young Anakin against Sebulba, who, after being defeated and seeing his vehicle destroyed, it is released in a disappointed exclamation, "Poodoo".

The comic book takes up this quote from Luke Skywalker's point of view, who, finding himself in an unpleasant trap, uses the same expression mentioned above. It does not end here, since the comic also includes a tribute to the Attack of the Clones.

Within the feature film, Anakin explains to Padme the origin of his intolerance for sand, caused by his traumatic experience on the planet of Tattooine. In the comic, however, Luke finds himself together with R2D2 on a beach, proclaiming his boundless love for it.

Star Wars: the intense clash between Rey and Kylo Ren turns into an anime. Star Wars: The High Republic has been postponed to 2021: new release dates available.