The ways of Mandalore are endless, as is the journey of Djin looking for his compatriots and a home for the Child. The narration of The Mandalorian stop the horizontal story again to proceed on extremely vertical but effective tracks. The epic of Mando and Baby Yoda, in short, continues, with an episode with a very episodic flavor but which now, after the spectacular premiere on October 30 (we invite you to retrieve our enthusiastic review of The Mandalorian 2×01), seems to confirm the its solid certainties: that the Disney + series is ready to grow and mature, and productively speaking it is confirmed as one of the most ambitious projects of recent years.

The Passenger

We are always on Tatooine, and after helping the Sheriff with the dragon Krayt our Djin is ready to return to Razor Crest to leave for new destinations. First he has to face some marauders who attack The Child’s life, but for the Mandalorian it is nothing to neutralize them. The actual narrative starts when Djin returns to the hangar where he left his ship, and is forced to buy information on the whereabouts of other Mandalorians.

Before reaching her goal, however, the shrewd one Game Motto commissions him a favor: he will have to transport a special passenger to Trask. It is an alien mother, who needs to ferry her eggs to have them fertilized by the father of the little ones and preserve her endangered species. Djin will also not be able to use hyperdrive, as the weather conditions during the hyperspace jump would destroy the eggs.

Albeit reluctantly, the Mandalorian accepts the assignment, and prepares to head for Trask’s sea moon. Unfortunately, things will immediately turn bad, because traveling at normal speed will expose the protagonist to the dangers of the Galaxy and to the strict and suspicious controls of the New Republic. A look, the latter, on political landscape of Star Wars in the years immediately following the fall of the Empire, and which testifies to a Republic still struggling in its attempt to restore order and prosperity in the distant distant Glassia.

A great episode, even if …

In short, the new episode of The Mandalorian is again a story within history, and if on the one hand we would like to see a more horizontal narrative, it must be said that the level of this second episode however remains very high. Thanks to an excellent degree of tension due to the desperate situation in which the protagonists find themselves, adrift and damaged on a desolate and icy planet.

In any case, even if of a good standard, we expected more courage from the script, perhaps with a real tragedy that could have further spurred Djin to continue his saving journey for the safety of the Child and even strengthen the bond between the Mando and Baby Yoda. An opportunity only half lost, because the adrenaline and the effects of this episode remain excellent, and in particular the extraordinary visual effects abandon the warm colors of Tatooine to take us to a totally frozen planet, but no less spectacular to behold. In short, the Disney production confirms that it has made giant steps in the management of special effects and in the modeling of creatures, well balanced between craftsmanship and computer graphics. The journey continues, and between quotes and references to the classic Trilogy (there are also many in The Mandalorian 2×02), Star Wars fans can sleep peacefully: The Mandalorian now seems a beautiful certainty. Also (indeed, perhaps above all) thanks to the charisma of a Baby Yoda increasingly protagonist, more and more sweet and more and more likeable.