         'Star Wars: The Last Jedi': Rian Johnson explains why he deleted this important scene with Rey and Luke Skywalker

April 21, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The launch of Disney + is being the excuse to return to talk about its franchises, and 'Star Wars' is one of the biggest claims that the platform has to attract subscribers. Although now it is the series 'The Mandalorian' that is giving continuity to the great fantastic saga created by George Lucas, his films do not stop generating debate and conversation.

Unlike other streaming services, Disney + includes extra content and there are fans of 'Star Wars' rediscovering material such as a deleted scene from 'The Last Jedi' starring Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill).

Luke's last lesson

As we already mentioned when the domestic edition of the film appeared, the discarded footage includes the third lesson that Luke had to teach Rey during the brief but intense training on the planet where the Jedi master takes refuge (somehow repeating what Luke himself experienced with Yoda in 'The Empire Strikes Back').


It seems important to resolve that aspect of the story, however the screenwriter and director of the film, Rian Johnson, believes that it was a wise decision to cut that material of the final montage of 'The Last Jedi'. This has been explained through Twitter:

"Above all, rhythm, and some of it always felt a little repetitive, reaching a point in the movie where we want to hit the gas and start stepping up to the end. I love the scene, it was a tough cut (but ultimately good) ). "

It is a pity that this segment was left out of the final montage because I think it has a very powerful moment between Rey and LukeHowever, I guess Rian Johnson is right and slowed down the pace of the film. Also, remember that 'The Last Jedi' lasts for 150 minutes, somewhere you had to put the scissors …

