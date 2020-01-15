Star Wars The Kiss of Han Solo and Luke Skywalker Explained

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The story of the kiss of Han Solo Y Luke Skywalker He deserves that you and I dedicate a few minutes of our precious time. We talked about the 'famous' kiss removed from The Empire Strikes Back that could have become the 20th kiss of the Star Wars film saga, and that in the end it wasn't. We talked about the kiss that fans have been dreaming of for years Skysolo (Fans who believe that between Han Solo and Luke Skywalker there was more than a relationship of fraternal love that has been fed in different fan fiction forums, although the weight of the plot and the script of the films has never pointed in that direction) , but that, in reality, is not the kiss they are waiting for.

We talked about the kiss that remained in the inkwell in the deleted scenes that did not even become deleted scenes (it must be hard to be a deleted scene and not even consider that), an impromptu scene of Harrison Ford open to all kinds of semantic and grammatical interpretations. And we want to talk about him because you're wrong: you don't have to protest for this kiss that was not, but for the kiss that it has been and that stayed halfway (like the kiss of Commander D'Acy and that soldier of the resistance without official name). And, already put to protest, for the kisses that could have been, like those that never occurred (and that could have been given until Rose Tico got in between The last Jedi) Finn and Poe. We go in parts.

Mark hamill, Ladino, as always, has come to confirm (to the extent that a tweet can come to confirm something officially, you know) what had been commenting on forums for years: that there was a kiss between Luke Skywalker and Han Solo in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back That stayed at the editing table. A fan of the saga recovered some old statements from Hamill, and he, for the first time, responded to them:

Obviously, confirmation can be a joke to feed fan imagination, but the key is in the statement itself. To read the statement correctly you have to first ask yourself what kind of relationship Han Solo and Luke Skywalker have at the time when, allegedly, that kiss occurs in Hoth after Solo saves Skywalker's life. It is not precisely a love relationship, it is a fraternal relationship: Luke who has never had a brother now has an older brother who watches over him. He is not a father either, there is admiration, but not of that kind; there is guardianship (after all, Solo, at this point, has a lot of street, I say galaxy), but not father-son. So when Harrison Ford's character reacts to the scene by skipping the text and plants a kiss on Mark Hamill, it's not that kind of kiss: it's a true love kiss, more frozen than anything else. It represents the relief of Han Solo to see that the boy is alive. In the scene any other kind of kiss would have made no sense. If the characters had been raised in a different way, yes, why not, but these characters, at that time, had no latent passion, no matter how much some fans want to see it:

And this leads us to why it was removed: Did you move the action forward? Could you give us more information about the relationship between Han Solo and Luke Skywalker? Well, frankly not. In fact that it was eliminated does not affect anything in the film and falls into the improvisations that Harrison Ford became popular during the filming. That on the one hand. On the other was the imminent first kiss on the Millennium Falcon between Han Solo and Leia Skywalker, for whom we had prepared a loving relationship. And then there's that passionate kiss between Leia and Han before Kuiil (oops, what this guy has said right now without coming to the story) turned him into carbonite. Han and Leia have clear ideas.

There are none of the clues in the relationship that, for example, are between Finn and Dameron Poe in The Force Awakens, and that are First of shippeo: Finn is one of the stormtroopers that he was a member of the raid in the village of Jaku where Poe is; Poe shoots and shoots the soldier next to Finn; Finn sees how another soldier takes Poe; Poe looks at Finn when he is released; Poe looks at Finn after Finn takes off his helmet; Poe smiles at Finn … Finn wears Poe's jacket, Finn tells BB-8 and Rey what happened to Poe … Poe bites his lip while looking at Finn, Finn puts his hand on his shoulder of Poe, Finn looks at Poe while talking to Leia, Poe puts a hand on Finn's shoulder as he walks, and the two share a look … Those are clues that could have developed, but that open the doors to a love relationship.

If you are going to protest, protest the kiss that should have been and that would have made the saga even bigger.