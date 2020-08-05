Star Wars: the intense clash between Rey and Kylo Ren turns into an anime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The latest film trilogy dedicated to the universe of Star Wars he showed us the adventures of the new protagonists, Rey, Finn and Poe grappling with the First Order, the political body led by Kylo Ren, born from the ashes of the Galactic Empire.

This particular plot, introduced with the first film of the Star Wars sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens, made Rey and Kylo Ren meet, giving life to an intense and spectacular battle, which a fan wanted to propose with an anime style.

As you can see from the post reported at the bottom of the news, the user @ 01091006 has created some very faithful portraits of the two characters in question, presenting the work with the word "Awakening". In fact with the last three films set in a very distant galaxy it has been shown to us the "journey" and the evolution of both Rey and Kyloor rather Ben Solo, son of the late Han Solo and Princess Leila.

Attracted to the dark side, Ben will initially follow the instructions of supreme leader Snoke, and when he realizes that he is only a pawn in the master's grand plans, and that he has stained himself with horrible actions, he will decide to move to the light side, helped by Rey herself .

Recall that the High Republic series will explore the secret of a Jedi family, and that Luke Skywalker has obtained a new lightsaber in the official comic.