Star Wars: The High Republic, the terrifying enemies of the jedi revealed

The story that will be told in Star Wars: The High Republic continues to take shape day after day. The ambitious project that will further expand the universe created by George Lucas is once again enriched with new details that you will find below.

After Marvel officially announced Star Wars: The High Republic, the curiosity to know more about asetting, plot and protagonists of this new adventure has inevitably grown in all fans of the saga.

Today we know that the events told in the new project take place 200 years earlier in Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and which we talked about in our review. Everyone knows that in that historical phase of the galaxy, the Jedi order was at the height of its splendor and that the Sith were considered extinct and therefore no longer a threat.

The question therefore arose spontaneously in many: who could possibly be the antagonist of this story? A first answer to this question comes directly from the creators of the series that have unveiled the concept art of some of the fearsome monsters that the Jedi Knights will face in the course of this adventure. These are three new breeds never seen before in the previously told stories.

