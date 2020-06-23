Star Wars: The High Republic, the first chapter of Light of the Jedi is online

Share it:

The narrative universe of Star Wars will be expanded with a new series of books and comics set in the High Republic, 200 years before the Skywalker saga. Although the project has been postponed to 2021, due to the pandemic emergency, IGN has made available the first chapter of the novel Light Of the Jedi, edited by Charles Soule.

The author said that the novel is of crucial importance for narrative development of the High Republic, a time when the Jedi Order is strong and the threat of the Sith seems to have alienated. However, the events will immediately take an unexpected turn.

Soule commented so the release of the first chapter:

"This excerpt is our first look at the moment that the High Republic changes forever. The destruction of Legacy Run is the catalyst for a disaster across the galaxy. Fragments of the destroyed merchant ship begin to fly out of hyperspace at super speed. – accelerate, which means that deadly debris missiles can appear anywhere at any time, from the outer rim to the core. In this time of crisis, the Republic is turning to the guardians of peace and justice, the Jedi. "

Below we bring you back the official synopsis of the extract:

"The Force is with the galaxy.

It is the time of the High Republic: a peaceful union of like-minded worlds, in which all voices are heard and the government is reached through consensus, not coercion or fear. It is a moment of ambition, of culture, of inclusion, of great works. Visionary Chancellor Lina Soh leads the Republic from the elegant world of Coruscant, located near the bright center of the galactic core. But beyond the Core and its numerous and peaceful Colonies, there is the Edge: Inner, Middle and finally, on the border of what is known: The Outer Edge. These worlds are full of opportunities for those brave enough to travel the few well-mapped hyperspace lanes that lead to them, although there is also danger.

The outer edge is a paradise for anyone looking to escape the laws of the Republic and is full of predators of all kinds. Chancellor Soh has pledged to bring the worlds of Outer Rim into the embrace of the Republic, through ambitious awareness programs such as Starlight Beacon.

Order and justice are maintained on the galactic frontier by the Jedi Knights, guardians of peace who have mastered incredible skills, deriving from a mysterious energy field known as Force. The Jedi work closely with the Republic and have agreed to establish outposts in the Outer Rim to help anyone who needs help. Border Jedi can be the only resource for people who have nowhere else to turn. Although the outposts operate independently and without direct assistance, from the large Jedi temple on Coruscant, they act as an effective deterrent for those who would harm secretly. Few can oppose the Knights of the Jedi Order. But there are always those who try … "

You can read the chapter, exclusively in English, through the link at the bottom of the news.

