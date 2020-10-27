Star Wars: The High Republic, official: the comic will be a miniseries

Marvel announced that Star Wars: The High Republic, a comic linked to the successful film saga, will be published as a miniseries. Let’s go into the detail of the work.

While the desire to have this new work in their hands increases among fans, out on January 5, 2021, Marvel makes it known that the comic will not be a regular series but a miniseries, announcing that it will be 6 the number of volumes that will compose it. The end of the series will therefore be scheduled for June 2021 but a phase two of the work has already been announced for the summer of the same year.

The comic series by Cavan Scott and Ario Aninditi is set long before the events narrated in the films, in thegolden age of the Jedi, and will feature the padawan Keeve Trennis who will have to choose whether to complete his Jedi training or save innocents. Other details on the plot have been revealed previously and reported by us in articles like this one about a new Jedi master who will appear in Star Wars: The High Republic, also presenting several new lightsabers and new characters that we talk about in the article on the new Star padawans. Wars: The High Republic.

What do you think of this comic? Will you buy it? in the meantime, here’s the preview of the first volume of Star Wars: The High Republic.