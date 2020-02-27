Star Wars: The High Republic, let's take a look at the new villains, the "Nihil"

Share it:

The elusive Project Luminous turned out to be Star Wars: The High Republic, a new series of novels and comics set during the heyday of the Republic and the Jedi Order. Over the course of the series, the Jedi will face a new threat known as "Nihil".

During the presentation event, Lucasfilm showed different concept art of the antagonists, allowing the public to take a look at them well in advance of their official introduction. ABC News, in the tweet at the bottom of the article, assimilated these characters to Sid Vicious, describing them as a sort of "space vikings".

Their clothing recalls a post apocalyptic style, while the paraphernalia with which they are made makes them quite unique in the Star Wars landscape. The work that will begin the story of High Republic will be the novel "The Light of the Jedi" by Charles Soule, arriving on the market next August.

Afterwards, there will be room for two more novels – Into the Dark (written by Claudia Gray) and A Test of Courage – to then continue with two comic books, The High Republic Adventures and The High Republic, the latter by Marvel Comics.

You can observe the Nihil aspect in more detail in the variant edition of the first issue of Star Wars The High Republic.

Meanwhile, Viz Media has previewed the first five plates of the Star Wars manga, for those interested in seeing the aesthetic of the work.

