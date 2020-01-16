Star Wars: the first five plates of the Star Wars manga are available

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to the American publisher Viz Media, a manga adaptation of Star Wars, called The Legends of Luke Skywalker. In the last few hours, the brand's official Twitter account has made the first five pages of the work available.

The preview begins with a board of "Big Inside", a story created by Akira Himekawa, one of the authors responsible for the transposition of Star Wars manga. Inside we see a young girl, who through the following words paints the portrait of Luke Skywalker:

"The galaxy is knowable, and that is what makes it wonderful. I can still imagine the words of that man as if it were yesterday. A man with a bright smile. This is my account of our mysterious experience. My story about Luke ".

Going forward in reading, the heroine clearly shows herself to the reader, surrounded by a fantastic panorama teeming with imaginary creatures. At some point though, his adventure crosses with that of Skywalker, who, seeing her lost, offers her a ride on her spacecraft.

Obviously, the published material is too small to judge the first impact with the work, which however arouses some interest. The stroke appears clean and the table setting – at least in those shown – it has a very pleasant graphic clarity. The artistic sector of the work, we remember, is managed by a plurality of artists: Akira Fukaya, Takashi Kisaki, Haruichi, Subaru, Akira Himekawa.

If it also arrives in our country, would you give it a chance or the preview didn't convince you? Tell us with a comment!

The first issue of the main Star Wars magazine is the best-selling comics of the decade. In the wake of The Mandalorian, Marvel recently announced the Star Wars: The Bounty Hunters spin-off.