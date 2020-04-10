         'Star Wars': the editor of J.J. Abrams Believes 'The Last Jedi' Tried To Undo The Story Of The Trilogy

Share it:

With the 'Star Wars' saga on Disney +, the controversies that have surrounded the latest films reappear. The return of J.J. Abrams, responsible for 'The awakening of force', to take care of the Episode IX it seemed like a safe move Lucasfilm to satisfy the majority of fans, avoid controversies and close the new trilogy with a calm ending. It went (almost) all wrong.

One of the aspects that generated more debate was the relationship between Episodes VIII and IX. From the first opinions it was pointed out that Abrams had proposed to ignore or correct what Rian Johnson did, moving away from 'The Last Jedi' to resume (and finish) the story of his Episode VII. Abrams has rejected this argument and now Mary Jo Markey, usual editor's editor, comes to her defense from 'The Rise of Skywalker'.

Who tried to erase what?

Markey participated in the Light the Fuse podcast with his colleague Maryann Brandon, with whom he coincided in the edition of 'The awakening of force' (a work for which both were nominated for an Oscar). Speaking of the saga, Markey stated that it was not Abrams but Johnson who wanted to erase what the other filmmaker had contributed to the trilogy:

"It is very strange to have a second film that so consciously undoes the narration of the first film. Sorry, that is what it seems. I do not feel that this is the case with respect to the third film. Part of where the second film ends and just trying to tell a history."

It should be noted that Mary Jo Markey worked with Abrams on 'Mission: Impossible III', his two installments of 'Star Trek', 'Super 8' and 'The Force Awakens'; did not participate in 'The Rise of Skywalker' but Maryann Brandon yes. And when she begins to speak well of 'The Last Jedi', Markey makes it clear by saying that he is not being honest, revealing that they have had conversations about it.

However, Brandon is more sympathetic to Rian Johnson's intention and, offering his point of view, thinks it was a mistake leaving the story of the trilogy in the hands of two authors with such different views. His words:

"It's a completely different contribution to the Star Wars saga. It was true to what I wanted to do. I wanted to deconstruct the saga and open it up to take it in a different direction. That's the film you made. I know it's controversial. Isn't that good in a way? Adds new elements. So I say in hindsight I feel like the last part of the trilogy needed a single vision. (…) I think it was difficult for JJ and the co-writer (Chris Terrio) to decide what do with it. It's like someone writing in the middle of your novel. How do you get to the end? "

How could it be otherwise, 'The rise of Skywalker' made a lot of money at the box office ($ 1.058 million) but received numerous sticks from both critics and fans, causing even more controversial and divided opinions than the previous film. In Rotten Tomatoes it has a 52% rating, it is the feature film of 'Star Wars' worst rated franchise.