Star Wars: The comic series of Doctor Aphra and Clone Wars have a new release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The viral emergency curbed the arrival on the market of numerous series coming out in the spring period, including Star Wars: Doctor Aphra is Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales. Good news for fans of the brand, since Diamond Comic Distributors has announced a new date for both publications.

The two serializations – unless further postponements – are expected to hit the shelves of comics on May 20th. The comics distributor is taking a new kind of approach to avoid a stalemate in the publishing market, which would be nothing short of fatal for physical retailers.

The goal is to return to normal as soon as possible, allowing both readers and shopkeepers – on the one hand a regular use of the works – on the other hand the reception of the latter to make them accessible to their trusted buyers.

The official synopsis of Star Wars: Doctor Aphra is as follows:

"NEW CREW, NEW MISSION! With the Rebel Alliance again on the run after their defeat in the Battle of Hoth, it has never been a more dangerous time for outlaws, villains and the wrong rogue archaeologist to make his way into the galaxy. But after a series of escapes and misfortunes, DOCTOR APHRA is back to work! She is keeping a low profile – jobs are scarce and rewards even more. But the promise of a life shot is too good an opportunity to pretend nothing. And to find the damned RINGS OF VAALE, Aphra will need a crew of treasure hunters that the galaxy has never seen before! But even RONEN TAGGE, heir to the powerful Tagge family, has his eyes on the prize. Aphra and his team have a chance of luck and glory? "

Regarding Star Wars Adventures: The Clone Wars – Battle Tales, is a five-issue series written by Michael Moreci. The artistic management of the work changes from book to book, and includes authors such as Arianna Florean, Megan Levens, Valentina Pinto, Davide Tinto, Philip Murphy. The covers of each book are made by Derek Charm.

The new Jedi of Star Wars: The High Republic showed themselves in preview. By the way, what will the narrative focus of the Star Wars: The High Republic stories be?