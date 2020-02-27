Star Wars The Clone Wars, Trailer in Spanish

Share it:

Twelve years after the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, The movie that gave rise to the series of the same name, Disney has given back to Dave Filoni, and its unconditional fans, the opportunity to expand the bright animated universe of the Clone Wars.

The first of the twelve new chapters can already be seen in Disney +, its streaming platform, continuing an adventure that was incomplete when the gigantic studio bought Lucasfilm and left us all hanged in the fifth season, with Ahsoka Tano marking the course of the franchise to discover that the elders in charge of the Jedi Order had become outdated and anyone could sneak a lantern.

For your arrival in Spain you will have to wait until the launch of the platform on March 24 and, to celebrate it, we can already enjoy the trailer in Spanish. Don't be like me Deep, there is little left.

Although at the time Disney allowed a kind of improvised epilogue that did not finish convincing the fandom, it seems that now we can close properly that galactic episode located between ‘Star Wars – Episode II: Attack of the Clones' Y 'Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith’.

"Personally, it's very rewarding.”, Filoni commented in an interview published on starwars.com. "As a narrator, any opportunity to put the last pieces of the story in place is important. I am happy for the opportunity to explain what is missing and the end of this part of the Clone Wars … It's great on several levels, and I think the team that is still here that worked on The Clone Wars feels the same"

"It's the movie finale that The Clone Wars deserved", he pointed out Dee Bradley Baker, actor who lends his voice to clones in general, and to Rex in particular. "There are small technical changes", says Filoni, aware that you don't have to change something that works.