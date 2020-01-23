         'Star Wars: The Clone Wars': trailer and release date at Disney + of the seventh and final season of the series

Share it:

It's official: Disney + will premiere the seventh season of 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' on February 21st -and not the 17 as it was initially leaked-, but we also have a trailer for it and the confirmation that it will be the last season of the series.

Reaching 'Revenge of the Sith'

The very advance of this seventh season makes it clear that the time has come to close the story with the moment in which we see Anakin chatting with Padmé, who wears the same dress he wore Natalie Portman in 'Revenge of the Sith'.

What started as a movie released in 2008 was soon turned into a television series much loved by fans of the franchise of George Lucas Five seasons were seen in cartoon Network between that year and 2013, launching the sixth exclusively in Netflix in 2014.

Disney will now put an end to the series with 12 new episodes which will be launched weekly, thus being the shortest season of the series so far. With the first season of 'The Mandalorian' already finished, it will undoubtedly become the great incentive to subscribe to Disney +, a platform that will finally arrive in Spain on March 24.

