Star Wars: The Clone Wars: The latest trailer highlights Bad Batch

On February 21, the last season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars. And according to the latest trailer, Clone Bad Batch (also known as Clone Force 99) could play a leading role. And it is something that not only confirms the trailer itself, but as we will see below, it is also clear through the description of the next episodes. Below you can see the progress.

Returning to the theme of the episodes, the first of the seventh season is named Bad Batch, which confirms that these clones, which were initially discredited, could be important in the outcome. This is what the brief description of this chapter says: "Captain Rex and Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base in Anaxes.".

And it also reappears in the description of the following episode, called "A Distant Echo." This is what is said in this case: "Anakin Skywalker, Rex and Bad Batch make a surprising discovery in Skako Minor.". We will see, finally, what it all ends.

What is clear is that the series has become one of the most popular in the Star Wars franchise. And that, as with the soldiers we talked about in this news, at first was not valued very positively by some fans. However, later it was considered that his argument is one of the most interesting of recent times in the saga.

In addition, it helps the fact that the theme of animation is a way to bring Star Wars lasaga closer to a younger audience, while still maintaining the interest of more traditional fans.

What do you expect from the last season of the series? We will be happy to read your impressions, as well as your wishes and expectations for the premiere.

Source: Comicbook