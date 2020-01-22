Star Wars: The Clone Wars presents a new trailer of its final season

Share it:

One of the most anticipated releases coming soon to Disney + is the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which will be the last. Originally canceled in 2015, the fan base has been demanding its return since then, something that finally came with the announcement in D23 of a final stage on the Disney streaming platform.

Today we have the possibility to see a preview in video with scenes of these last 12 episodes in which Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi stand out … and Ahsoka Tano, an even more popular character on this comeback after his appearance also in Star Wars: Rebels, the other animated series in the galactic saga.

What led Ahsoka Tano to leave the Jedi Order seems to be the great background mystery in this last season, exploring a gray face that films have not allowed us to see. "They trained us to keep the peace, not to be soldiers," the character Ashley Eckstein doubles, the same actress who was one of the Jedi voices in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The trailer ends with what will surely be the final showdown of the season, between Ahsoka and Darth Maul.

Dave Filoni will repeat as executive producer and among the main voices we find that of Matt Lanter as "Anakin Skywalker," Ashley Eckstein as "Ahsoka Tano," Dee Bradley Baker as "Captain Rex" and the Clonetroopers, James Arnold Taylor as "Obi-Wan Kenobi, ”Katee Sackhoff as“ Bo-Katan, ”and Sam Witwer as“ Maul, ”replacing Ray Park.

Star Wars Season 7: The Clone Wars will premiere on February 21, 2020 at Disney +, although we will have to wait first for the video on demand platform to arrive in our country on March 24.