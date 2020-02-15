Star Wars The Clone Wars Introduces Squad 99

Share it:

One week after that 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars'come back in Lucasfilm have decided to present the belligerent in a new trailer Squad 99, a group of clones with genetic mutations that do not go with little girls when it comes to combat.

They call themselves "The Bad Batch", something like "The defective lot", and we could already keep an eye on the last Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

Twelve years after the premiere of ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’, The movie that gave rise to the series of the same name, Disney has given back to Dave Filoni, and its unconditional fans, the opportunity to expand the bright animated universe of the Clone Wars.

Twelve new chapters can be seen in Disney +, its streaming platform, continuing an adventure that was incomplete when the gigantic studio bought Lucasfilm and left us all hanged in the fifth season, with Ahsoka Tano marking the course of the franchise to discover that the elders in charge of the Jedi Order had become outdated and anyone could sneak a lantern.

Although at the time Disney allowed a kind of improvised epilogue that did not finish convincing the fandom, it seems that now we can close properly that galactic episode located between ‘Star Wars – Episode II: Attack of the Clones' Y 'Star Wars – Episode III: Revenge of the Sith’.

'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' will come to Disney + next February 21, that is, in Europe we will have to wait until March 31 to enjoy it on the platform.