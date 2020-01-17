Star Wars: Taika Waititi would be a candidate to direct a movie

Share it:

Director Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) would have approached Lucasfilm to direct one of the future films of the universe Star wars, a territory to which he is not alien after having directed the end of the first season in The Mandalorian and having put his voice to the battle droid IG-11 in the Disney + series.

THR information ensures that these conversations exist but do not know the state in which they are. There is speculation that the director will take over the Star Wars movie commissioned by Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios who has a great relationship with Waititi.

"It is also not clear if the project is related to the one being developed by Kevin Feige, who worked with Waititi very closely in Ragnarok, or if it is a separate Star Wars project", they mention in the middle.

With this tweet the director reacted to the information offered by the reputed media center focused on the latest information from Hollywood and the world of cinema in general. Obviously, if any of this is true, you will not confirm it in the current state of the alleged negotiations.

The director recently said that of course he would agree to direct a movie in this universe "but for now I'm going to focus on IG-11 being the hero of the season"he joked.

The project could well be a new film for cinemas or a feature film intended for Disney +, of course tables to the director are not lacking after sasaplanding one of the most celebrated UCM films and getting nominations in the Oscars for his recent Jojo Rabbit . Of course his particular touch would be interesting to watch in Star Wars.