Star Wars, supreme leader Snoke was to be a woman: new background on the villain

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During a recent interview, the creator designer and sculptor Ivan Manzella has revealed some details on the initial plans for theaspect of the supreme leader Stoke, the villain introduced in Star Wars: The Force Awakens later appeared in it too The Last Jedi.

"I think it must have been a woman initially" revealed the artist. "Because the first image I made was based on a female subject, but that idea disappeared very quickly. So it could only have been Din a passage or something. But I think no one else has done it besides me. I know if anyone really did, he has since become a boy. "

Manzella explained that the production at the time had not provided any detail on the character's background, so his only goal was to "don't make him look like the Emperor": "I made some illustrations, actually many, in some of which he was depicted with mechanisms that kept him alive. Not respirators, but some kind of tubes. In one of the images he had a tube that came out of his nose in order to keep him alive. He looks like an old man, but when we created the models he was too disgusting and deformed. "

Meanwhile, a new Dark Side power has recently been unveiled that could be related to the relationship between Snoke and Kylo Ren. For more news on the franchise, we remind you that the new Star Wars have been postponed for a year due to the pandemic.