Star Wars Squadrons will return to show itself during Gamescom

Geoff Keighley announced on Twitter that on Thursday August 27th during Gamescom Opening Night Live, players will be able to have a new taste of Star Wars Squadrons, the next Star Wars game coming in November.

It is not clear what we will see on this occasion, if a new trailer or maybe a gameplay sequence, Keighley did not specify anything and the publisher did not expose himself, limiting himself to reshare the message inviting everyone to tune in during the event. On Thursday 27th August we will be following the Gamescom Opening Night Live on Twitch with a marathon starting at 6pm and will continue throughout the evening. We will comment on the pre show, the event and we will entertain you with a rich post show to discuss together the news announced.

Geoff Keighley has promised 38 ads from 18 different publishers, clearly the number does not refer only to new games but also to updates of already known products, among these we know with certainty that we will see a new Story Trailer of Mafia Definitive Edition. Appointment then on Thursday afternoon / evening to discover all the news coming from Gamescom 2020, a 100% digital edition due to the Coronavirus epidemic which makes it difficult to organize trips and physical events of this magnitude.