Star Wars Squadrons will not have DLC and microtransactions, it will not be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The editorial staff of the French site JeuxVideo had the opportunity to try Star Wars Squadrons and from this occasion new information emerges on post-launch support and compatibility with the new generation consoles arriving at the end of the year.

Star Wars Squadrons will be "a complete game since day one", totally free of DLC and expansions, EA Motive has no planned post launch support and therefore no new content is expected. Even the microtransactions are absent, therefore there will be no aesthetic objects or performance boosts to be purchased with virtual currency or real money.

A note also on the support for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, officially the game will not be released on new generation consoles but the study specifies that Star Wars Squadrons will be fully compatible with upcoming Sony and Microsoft platforms.

Star Wars Squadrons comes out on October 2nd on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, also compatible with Virtual Reality (PC and PlayStation VR headsets), the game is available in pre-order in digital and physical format at the reduced price of 39.99 euros. A strongly multiplayer-oriented project that aims to close the generation of Star Wars games for current generation platforms while waiting for the saga to debut on Next-Gen.